Oppenheimer tops Golden Globes on bittersweet night for Barbie

LOS ANGELES – Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s drama about the inventor of the atomic bomb, topped the Golden Globes on Jan 7 – but its fellow summer smash hit Barbie missed out on best comedy film honours to Poor Things.

Oppenheimer took five prizes, including best drama, best director for Nolan, best score, as well as acting wins for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Emma Thomas, the film’s producer and Nolan’s wife, said her husband’s three-hour epic about “one of the darkest developments in our history” is “unlike anything anyone else is doing”.

Murphy, who plays brilliant scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, hailed his “visionary director”, while Downey Jr, portraying the protagonist’s bitter rival, praised the movie as a “masterpiece.”