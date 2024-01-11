Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan continues momentum with Directors Guild nomination

LOS ANGELES - The Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced the nominations for its feature-film award on Jan 10, lending further momentum to nominee Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), who won the Golden Globe for directing on Jan 7.

The four other directors nominated for the top DGA Award were Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers) and Martin Scorsese (Killers Of The Flower Moon).

Four of the five nominees will typically go on to receive an Oscar nomination for best director.

In 2023, DGA nominee Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) was the only man to miss out, supplanted at the Oscars by Ruben Ostlund (Triangle Of Sadness), while the year before, DGA nominee Denis Villeneuve (Dune) was cut for Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car).

Since the Oscars often favour international auteurs over big-studio filmmakers, directors like Justine Triet (Anatomy Of A Fall) and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone Of Interest) still have a strong shot at making the Oscar lineup.

But the DGA snub of Bradley Cooper (Maestro) is more concerning for his candidacy, especially since Cooper did make the DGA lineup five years ago for his directorial debut, A Star Is Born.

The winners will be announced on Feb 10. NYTIMES

Here is a rundown of the nominees in the major film and television categories.

Film

Feature

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

First-Time Feature

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Manuela Martelli, Chile ’76

Noora Niasari, Shayda

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand And One

Celine Song, Past Lives

Documentary

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Mstyslav Chernov, 20 Days In Mariupol

Madeleine Gavin, Beyond Utopia

Davis Guggenheim, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

D. Smith, Kokomo City

Television

Drama Series

The Last Of Us, Peter Hoar (for the episode Long, Long Time)

Succession, Becky Martin (Rehearsal)

Succession, Mark Mylod (Connor’s Wedding)

Succession, Andrij Parekh (America Decides)

Succession, Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (Tailgate Party)

Comedy Series

Ted Lasso, Erica Dunton (La Locker Room Aux Folles)

Barry, Bill Hader (Wow)

Ted Lasso, Declan Lowney (So Long, Farewell)

The Bear, Christopher Storer (Fishes)

The Bear, Ramy Youssef (Honeydew)

Television Movies and Limited Series

All the Light We Cannot See, Shawn Levy

Lessons In Chemistry, Tara Miele (Introduction To Chemistry)

Lessons In Chemistry, Millicent Shelton (Poirot)

Lessons In Chemistry, Sarah Adina Smith (Her And Him)

Daisy Jones & The Six, Nzingha Stewart (Track 10: Rock ’N’ Roll Suicide)