Singapore extras wanted for new K-drama starring Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho, casting call open

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SINGAPORE – A new K-drama starring South Korean actors Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho and partially filmed in Singapore is looking to cast extras from the Republic.

Local casting agency Hello Group announced its open casting call for various background roles on social media on April 21 for the Netflix series, whose working title is Buy King. It will be shot in Singapore between April 27 and May 6.

Applicants should be based in Singapore, look like they are in their late 20s to 40s, and indicate whether they have a valid Class 3 or Class 3A driving licence.

In February, Hello Group also held a casting call for child and adult actors of different age groups.

According to the What’s On Netflix website, Buy King centres on “the affluent families of South Korea as they fight over the succession of multi-billion-dollar conglomerates”.

To be released in 2027, it is directed by Jo Sung-hee, who previously helmed Netflix’s and South Korea’s first sci-fi blockbuster Space Sweepers (2021).

Ju, 43, will play the villain Han Tae-jun, while Lee, 36, portrays his nephew Han Ji-yeol, a third-generation chaebol heir.

Ju is famous for starring in zombie series Kingdom (2019 to 2021), as well as the movie Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) and its sequel Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018).

Lee is a member of K-pop boy band 2PM and has acted in TV shows such as Rain Or Shine (2017 to 2018), King The Land (2023) and Typhoon Family (2025).

This will not be the first time parts of a K-drama are filmed in Singapore.

South Korean actress Park Eun-bin and actor Yang Se-jong are currently in town for the occult romance-thriller Chilling Romance (2026), and were spotted with their film crew at hawker centre Lau Pa Sat.

Psychological drama Little Women (2022), starring actress Kim Go-eun and actor Wi Ha-joon, was partly shot in Singapore in 2022 at Fullerton Hotel and Robinson Road, while romantic drama Que Sera Sera (2007) – headlined by Eric Mun and Jung Yu-mi – featured scenes at The Scarlet Hotel and Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort.