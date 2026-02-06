Ong-Bak star Tony Jaa recovering from gallbladder cancer: Reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tony Jaa posted a photo of himself on social media on Jan 31.

Thai action star Tony Jaa is reportedly recovering from gallbladder cancer after surgery and chemotherapy.

The 50-year-old sparked concerns over his health after he posted a photo of himself on social media on Jan 31, in which he looked visibly thinner.

“The journey is about to begin. One More Round,” the actor and martial artist wrote, referring to the title of a recently launched music video teaser.

Thai media outlet Nine Entertain quoted a source close to Jaa as saying that he was diagnosed with stage three gallbladder cancer, which almost progressed to stage four, around June 2024.

“He initially experienced severe abdominal pain and jaundice, leading to a hospital visit where the cancer was discovered,” said the source.

The source added Jaa had surgery to remove the cancerous tissue and has been undergoing continuous chemotherapy.

“His health has improved significantly and he’s stronger now because he exercises every day,” said the source. “But he still needs close medical supervision and his family is taking good care of him.”

Jaa, who is married with two daughters, has not publicly commented on his health.

He rose to international fame after starring in Thai martial arts film Ong-Bak (2003), in which his on-screen intensity and near-superhuman acrobatics vowed fans.

He later starred in another Thai martial arts film Tom-Yum-Goong (2005), as well as two Ong-Bak sequels in 2008 and 2010.

He made his Hollywood debut in action film Furious 7 (2015) and Hong Kong debut in crime action film SPL II: A Time For Consequences (2015). He has since appeared in other films such as Hong Kong’s Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (2018) and Hollywood actioner Expend4bles (2023).