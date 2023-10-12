One Direction’s Niall Horan to perform in Singapore in May

SINGAPORE – Irish singer and songwriter Niall Horan will be back to stage a concert here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 9.

Tickets from $108 will be available on Oct 16 for pre-sales and Oct 18 for general sales.

The 30-year-old singer, who first made his name as a member of popular boy band One Direction, last performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2018.

The concert is part of a global tour named after his third solo album, The Show, a follow-up to 2020’s Heartbreak Weather. Released in early June, it went to No. 1 in several countries, such as Britain, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

His full-length solo debut released in 2017, Flicker, topped the British and American album charts and included popular singles Slow Hands and This Town.

The former The X Factor contestant is a coach on American reality singing show The Voice (2011 to present).

Niall Horan: “The Show” Live on Tour in Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: May 9, 8pm

Admission: From $108 via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets. Artiste pre-sale starts on Oct 16, 3pm to 11:59pm via www.niallhoran.com. Live Nation pre-sale starts on Oct 17, 3pm to 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg. General sales start on Oct 18 at 3pm.