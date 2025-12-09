One Battle After Another leads Hollywood’s Golden Globe nominations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leonardo DiCaprio as fugitive Bob Ferguson in the drama One Battle After Another.

LOS ANGELES - Dark comedy One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary, topped the list of films nominated on Dec 8 for Hollywood’s Golden Globe awards with nine nods.

Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value claimed eight nominations followed by supernatural horror film Sinners with seven.

One Battle After Another, seen as a strong contender for best picture at the next Academy Awards, will compete at the Globes for best movie musical or comedy against Marty Supreme, Bugonia and others.

In the best movie drama field, Sinners and Sentimental Value will face off with Guillermo del Toro’s take on Frankenstein and Hamnet, a story about the family of William Shakespeare.

Acting nominees included DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine and Jessie Buckley for Hamnet.

Jacob Elordi starring in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. PHOTO: NETFLIX

In a new podcast category, Globes voters nominated Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Smartless and National Public Radio’s Up First.

Winners will be chosen by more than 300 entertainment journalists from around the world and announced at a Jan. 11 ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host the Globes ceremony for a second time. The show will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. REUTERS