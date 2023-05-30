Once-cancelled mystery plane drama Manifest comes back from the dead on Netflix

NEW YORK – The supernatural drama Manifest tells the strange tale of Montego Air Flight 828, which flew from Jamaica to New York in 2018.

After hitting turbulence, it is safely diverted to a different airport. But when it lands, the passengers and crew learn they have been gone not for mere hours but 5½ years, and until now, presumed dead.

This mirrors the fortunes of the show itself, which was also written off before being resurrected.

Manifest received middling reviews when it premiered in 2018 and, three seasons later, was abruptly cancelled by NBC, the American television network it originally aired on.

But its first two seasons became a sleeper hit when they were made available on Netflix in 2021, so the streaming platform decided to rescue Manifest and renew it for a fourth and final chapter.

And unlike another supernatural drama about the survivors of a fateful flight – the Emmy-winning Lost (2004 to 2010), whose finale was slammed for not resolving certain mysteries – Manifest seems to be going out on a high, with Part 1 of Season 4 receiving warm reviews after debuting in November 2022.

At a panel in New York to discuss the final season – Part 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday – creator and showrunner Jeff Rake says that for him and the other writers, the streaming service meant more creative freedom.

“One really nice luxury about writing at Netflix is there’s a lot of flexibility about the length of the episodes,” says the 56-year-old American TV writer-producer.

“That’s really helpful because sometimes the story wants to be a little shorter and sometimes longer.”

At the same time, they decided to stick to the original plan for the show.

“The first thing (Netflix) said to us was, ‘Continue the story and keep going where you always intended to,’” Rake says. “And that’s what we’ve done.”

That meant the passengers would continue to have ominous visions of the future and other odd experiences as they try to pick up the pieces of their lives.

They also learnt they all now have a predetermined “death date”. They are supposed to die 5½ years after the plane’s reappearance, but they may have also been brought back for a loftier purpose.