On the world stage: 4 Singaporeans playing prominent roles in global music and entertainment

Since he took over as chief executive of international VIP party experience Amber Lounge in 2021, Singaporean Cher Ng has overseen its expansion into new ventures.

Started two decades ago as a destination for exclusive, celebrity-studded afterparties for Grand Prix races in Monaco and later, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, the company branched out and held its first World Cup party in Qatar in 2022.

Like at all Amber Lounge events, attendees included personalities ranging from American music star Post Malone to Irish football veteran Robbie Keane.

Under Mr Ng’s watch, Amber Lounge made its debut in Las Vegas, the United States, in November. Held at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the party featured Australian pop music icon Kylie Minogue as headlining performer.

“For me, personally, it’s a milestone for the brand. You couldn’t get much bigger and better than having Kylie Minogue in Las Vegas; it’s the perfect combination,” Mr Ng says in an interview at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.

The 51-year-old is eyeing more of the US market, and sees Vegas as a launch pad into the massive sports industry there, which includes major leagues such as the National Football League and National Basketball Association.

The veteran in the nightlife and food and beverage industries in Singapore and Malaysia also has big plans back home.

Amber Lounge recently formed a subsidiary, Amber Concepts, that will invest in F&B concepts and permanent venues around the world. The first project will be a major club, projected to open in the third quarter of 2024, that will take up 18,000 sq ft in Singapore’s Central Business District.

“It’s a multi-concept space, and it has a VIP club, restaurant and day pool club,” he says.

Another major project will be Amber Lounge’s 20th anniversary celebration, which will take place in Monaco in 2024.

“We’re trying to make it big, as big as possible, because that’s where Amber Lounge was conceived.”

Mr Ng is a man who built his career from the ground up.

At the age of 15, he started working for a local mobile disco outfit, helping to load and unload equipment. At the same time, he took deejaying lessons.

He enrolled at Singapore Polytechnic to study electrical and electronic engineering but dropped out after six months, choosing to deejay at various clubs instead.

In the early 1990s, after completing his national service, he took on a gig at the hottest club in town – the newly opened Zouk. He was with the club for eight years as the brand became known globally as Singapore’s premier clubbing destination.

He also started making his own remixes, releasing an album of dance music, and did sets in English cities such as Leeds and London.

After leaving Zouk, he set up a booking agency that arranged gigs for popular international DJs such as Paul van Dyk and Armand van Helden in regional clubs.

He helped to organise the first edition of outdoor dance party ZoukOut in 2000, as well as clubbing events in Kuala Lumpur and other Asian cities that attracted up to 10,000 dance music fans.

In 2000, he moved to Malaysia and became co-founder of Zouk Kuala Lumpur, and later, the food, beverage and entertainment enclave Trec Kuala Lumpur.

In 2020, Singaporean-Australian tech entrepreneur Patrick Grove acquired Amber Lounge from founder Sonia Irvine, sister of Irish F1 star driver Eddie Irvine. When Mr Grove, an old friend, asked Mr Ng to lead the team, he did not take long to say yes.

Mr Ng says he never had any grand strategies on where he would end up in his career.

“Everything just fell into place. Sometimes it’s all about meeting the right connections, the right leads, and then you just follow through and work hard on the direction. Obviously, you’ve to have a hunger to pursue those goals.”

