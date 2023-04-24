On The Road: Secret to cycling fun in Seoul and Jeju Island

SOUTH KOREA – Touring beautiful Jeju island on a bicycle gives one plenty of time for reflection.

Thoughts that cross my mind include: “yellow fields of canola, wow, brilliant splashes of colour”, “skyscraper-size windmills, jutting out of the misty waters, majestic” and “my lungs – they are about to explode”.

Forgive me for being dramatic. It is just my middle-aged body talking. It is angry at the wet sea gusts, blowing the bike backwards. My legs have not shut up since we hit the hills a few kilometres back.

I notice that on the southern island, the members of my tour group are the only ones on bikes, because the locals and domestic tourists are not insane.

Instead of fighting the coastal wind and rain, they are inside the coffee bars that proliferate along the coastal route, each looking cosier and more adorable than the last. I make a mental note to come back and do a cafe tour. In a rental car.

I am on a cycling tour of Seoul and Jeju Island at the invitation of the Korea Tourism Organization. A small group of participants from around South-east Asia is here to see if cycling can be a tourism draw.

My answer is: Absolutely, but go at the right time of the year. And if you meet an unexpected hill or strong gusts, do not kill yourself keeping to a schedule.

In contrast to Jeju’s rough-going rides, those along Seoul’s Han River cycling paths are a dream.

There are over 100km of dedicated bike lanes along the Hangang Bike Path network. A cyclist could not ask for more. In March, the air is a crisp 15 deg C, there is no wind, the tarmac is pristine and the terrain is mostly flat.

The river path, an infrastructural wonder built in 2012, rarely intersects with street traffic.

Most of the time, riders are cloaked in nature, hearing only insects, the click of the bike chain and, occasionally, the boomboxes of hiking retirees. Like in Singapore, the auntie and uncle hikers use them to alert distracted adults and teens on bikes.

To encourage ridership, the South Korean government offers a certification book, unofficially called a passport. It costs 4,500 won (about S$4.50) and is available at several centres on the trail.