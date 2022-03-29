On the red carpet: Best-, worst-and under-dressed

BEST DRESSED

ZENDAYA

Business on top, party on the bottom - and success all around. The fashion goddess' winning streak continues with a silky cropped shirt and glittery silver skirt from Valentino. I just wish her coif was slicked back for a sleeker effect.

MILA KUNIS

Perhaps showing up in yellow and blue in solidarity with her birth country Ukraine would have been too obvious. Instead, viewers get peak Hollywood glamour from Kunis, looking resplendent in a soft pink Zuhair Murad silk satin gown with belted waist and flowing train.

JESSICA CHASTAIN

Chastain is never one to shy away from bold colours, and this pretty sequinned rose gold-and-lilac ombre number from Gucci sets off the newly minted Best Actress winner's burnished locks perfectly.

WORST-DRESSED

BILLIE EILISH

Gucci curtains anyone? She is walking proof that there is such a thing as too much black.

It is no secret that Eilish is a fan of concealing her body shape, but it is like a monster squid squirted all over her.

UNDER-DRESSED

KRISTEN STEWART

She has been trotted out in gowns by her stylist while on the circuit, but Stewart retreats to her comfort zone on her big night. At least she has the legs and attitude for this custom Chanel combo of blazer, white shirt and itty-bitty shorts (an Oscar red-carpet first). Scandalous maybe, but it is authentically her.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

Did he leave his shirt in the limo? Guys who are built a certain way should never appear at a formal gathering without one. As pretty as Chalamet - and his sparkly Louis Vuitton jacket - is, nobody asked or needs to see his pale, bony man cleavage.