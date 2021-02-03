TAIWAN SINGER STEVE CHOU "JUDGED" BY YOUNGER SINGER? Some netizens have slammed a Chinese variety show after it appeared that Taiwanese singer-songwriter Steve Chou, 51, had his performance judged by a singer less than half his age.

Chou took part in the second season of The Treasured Voice last Friday and Chinese singer Meng Meiqi, 22, was one of the show's "music partners" along with established singers like David Tao, Angela Chang and Hu Yanbin.

Chou, who is also known as Xiao Gang and has more than 30 years of industry experience, sang the song I'm Sad with singer Ele Yan.

The song, composed by Chou, was performed by Taiwanese boy group 5566 for idol drama My MVP Valentine (2002).

Netizens have questioned whether Meng, a member of defunct girl group Rocket Girls 101, is qualified to judge Chou. Some noted that she had not even been born yet when Chou rose to fame with his song Hasayake in 1992.

In response to the online uproar, Meng's agency clarified that she does not serve as a judge or mentor on the show.

Zhejiang Television, which is behind the variety show, also took to Weibo yesterday to say that the show is not an elimination-type of talent reality show but more for senior and junior musicians to exchange views.

Meanwhile, Chou himself is unperturbed. Yesterday, he wrote on Weibo: "It is enough that I got to go on a show to introduce songs which I have written years ago to friends of different ages and of a different generation.

"For me, music is something which lasts a lifetime by keeping pace with the times... It does not matter who is whose mentor.

"What matters is the dialogue with each other. There is no seniority whether you are on or off stage."