LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Chinese cross-talk artist Guo Degang, 47, who has two sons, seldom posts photos taken with his children on social media.

But he did so last Friday when he posted a photo with his elder son, Qilin, 24, who is also a cross-talk artist.

The younger Guo left school in 2011 to pursue cross-talk professionally, but was heavily criticised for doing so. Many doubted he had the talent, but he persevered in cross-talk and has since won over his detractors.

He has performed with his father at Deyunshe, a famous Beijing cross-talk organisation and folk art performance group.

In his Weibo post, the elder Guo wrote in typical cross-talk fashion: "I have to raise my son if I want one, and I have to get an embroidered robe myself if I want one."

This was not the first time he has jokingly asked his son for a robe. In May, he posted a photo of himself in a robe, as he wrote: "Son, please think of your dad if you come across a company sponsoring opera clothes."

The elder Guo, who is also a Beijing opera actor, is said to have changed up to five robes in a single show.

Guo Qilin is his son with his former wife, part-time actress Hu Zhonghui.

He has a younger son, five-year-old Guo Fenyang, with current wife, former actress Wang Hui.