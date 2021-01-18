WILL HE OR WON'T HE?: Decades before Chris Evans, 39, became the beloved superhero Captain America, he played an all-American boy next door, as seen in throwback photos posted by actress Kate Bosworth.

The 38-year-old actress posted never-seen-before photos of herself and Evans from the set of The Newcomers (2000).

"Hey Capt America, a little help pls?? us (asking for a 15-year-old from the late 90's...)," she wrote in the post last week, referring to rumours that he would be reprising his role in a new film from the Marvel Universe.

The pair had met on the set of The Newcomers, playing teen lovers in the family drama. It was her third movie role and his first.

Last week, the Avengers: Endgame (2019) star responded to talk about his return to the iconic role. He tweeted just three words: "News to me."

His seeming denial was met with disbelief, while Marvel has yet to comment on his return.

In 2018, after wrapping his last Avengers movie, he had tweeted what read like a final farewell message: "Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."