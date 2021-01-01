BILLIE EILISH'S 'NUDE' POSTS DRAW IRE: American singer Billie Eilish said the people who unfollowed her on Instagram were "babies", after she posted drawings of breasts on social media.

Eilish, 19, was asked by fans on Tuesday to take up Instagram's Post a Picture of… challenge, and she obliged with a screengrab of her iPhone's lock screen, which shows a painting of two nude women.

Another fan asked her to post "a drawing you're really proud of" and she did so by posting a series of sketches showing breasts, nipples and buttocks. Some fans then noticed the Bad Guy singer lost about 100,000 followers on Instagram after that.

One of the fans posted a screenshot of Eilish's follower count and wrote on social media: "Bye not her losing 100k cuz of b**bs". The number of followers on Eilish's Instagram account fell from 73 million to 72.9 million in about half an hour, according to various media outlets.

Eilish noticed the fan's post too. She reposted it on her Instagram Story and wrote: "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh."

It was unclear, though, if the drop in the number of followers was really due to her doodle or just a fluctuation in numbers.

The number of followers on her Instagram seemed to have gone up again after the latest episode. It was 73.1 million as of yesterday.

Last October, the Grammy-winning singer encouraged her fans to "normalise real bodies" after she was mocked by a Twitter user for wearing a tank-top.

She dismissed the body shamers in another media interview last November, saying: "This is how I look."