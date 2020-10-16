STAR GAZING: When starry-eyed fans spot Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat, they will ask him for a photo and the 65-year-old actor will usually oblige.

And it seems even celebrities themselves are not immune to his charms. When actress Margie Tsang bumped into him at a supermarket on Wednesday, she, too, wanted a photo with him.

Tsang, 55, then posted on Weibo the photo, which showed Chow wearing a black T-shirt, a black cap and dark glasses. Tsang had her head on his shoulder; both were smiling at the camera.

She wrote: "Haha, I finally met Brother Fat at Kowloon City. I can't remember when was the last time we met. Brother Fat is still Prince Charming, and I am so happy today."

She also wrote that she had worked with Chow in Police Cadet'85, a TVB serial which also featured several current big names like Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Simon Yam, Carina Lau and Sean Lau. Incidentally, Tsang and Leung had played a couple in the serial and they also dated in real life. However, their stormy six-year relationship ended in 1988.

Leung is now married to Carina Lau, while Tsang, who is also known for acting in TV serials such as The Flying Fox Of Snowy Mountain (1985) and Dove Of Hope (1990), married businessman Stephen Lam in 1996 before they divorced in 2002. They have a 21-year-old son, Hong Kong swimmer Martin Lam.