DOUBLE BLESSINGS: One of the worst-kept secrets in Hong Kong entertainment is out: Actress Jennifer Yu is pregnant.

Yu, 27, surprised fans in October when she announced she would be marrying her boyfriend Tim Luk, 40. She kept mum about the rumours during her wedding to Mr Luk last month, though the Hong Kong media said there were signs of a possible pregnancy.

Yu, who has acted in movies such as Men On The Dragon (2018) and Tracey (2018), finally confirmed the rumours last Friday. She posted a photo of her and her husband in front of a Christmas tree and wrote "All I want for Christmas is YOU", with the hashtags #MomToBe and #DadToBe.

Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu, 41, revealed her pregnancy on the same day, posting on social media a photo of herself with a visible baby bump.

She wrote in Chinese: "I am from a family with two other sisters and have experienced the benefits of three sisters together since I was a child. I have always felt that having three children would be a very beautiful and happy thing. I would like to tell everyone on Christmas 2020 that my wish has come true."

Wu, who is known for roles in TVB dramas such as Wars Of In-Laws (2005) and To Grow With Love (2006), has been married to husband Philip Lee for five years. They have two sons: Brendan, three, and Ryan, who is 17 months old.