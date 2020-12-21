DINNER AND JAMMING: Mandopop superstars JJ Lin and Jay Chou and Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue got a free dinner courtesy of powerhouse Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao.

The four men shared photos of their dinner last Thursday at the high-end Japanese omakase restaurant Watanabe in Taipei, which is Hsiao's latest business venture.

Singapore-born Lin posted photos of the dishes served at the dinner and wrote: "Thanks, Boss Jam Hsiao, for treating us. The food at your new restaurant is delicious."

They were part of a bigger group to celebrate the 44th birthday of Chou's close friend, Taiwanese magician Chen Kuan-lin.

Taiwanese singer Chou tagged Chen in a video of the group singing him Happy Birthday and wrote: "The birthday boy must feel so happy that so many handsome men are celebrating his birthday for him."

Chen shared a group photo of the dinner, which showed that Chou's model-wife Hannah Quinlivan, Yue's wife Sarah Wang and Summer Lin - who is Hsiao's long-time manager and rumoured girlfriend - were also present.

The party did not seem to end at the restaurant as Hsiao also made a post later - a video of Chou and JJ Lin taking turns to play the piano. In the clip, Hsiao does a silly dance behind Lin and gives him a hug from the back.

Hsiao wrote: "These were the two guys playing the piano at 1am in the morning."