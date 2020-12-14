TONY LEUNG AS GUQIN PLAYER: It is almost de rigueur these days for celebrities to have an active social media presence.

There are exceptions though and Tony Leung Chiu Wai is one of them.

Though the Hong Kong actor has a Weibo account, his last update was in August 2018 to promote his movie Europe Raiders (2018), the third instalment in director Jingle Ma's Raiders adventure series.

Leung, 58, stirred up excitement among fans last Friday when he posted a video for a mobile phone game endorsed by him.

He wrote: "People often ask me what exactly is acting? Let me act for you in this mobile game."

He went on to play characters from the historical novel Romance Of The Three Kingdoms, such as military strategist Zhuge Liang playing the guqin, a Chinese musical instrument, and another strategist Zhou Yu feigning his anger at General Huang Gai.

The video became viral a few hours after it was uploaded and the post has been shared more than 165,000 times as of yesterday.

Leung, who is married to actress Carina Lau, has just wrapped up filming for the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, where he played the villain The Mandarin.

However, the character was renamed Wenwu when Marvel Studios unveiled the full cast last Thursday, leading some netizens to speculate that the name was changed to avoid being seen as perpetuating racist stereotypes. Scheduled to open on July 9 next year, the superhero movie also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen and Simu Liu.