SENDING BIRTHDAY WISHES: Home-grown Mandopop superstar JJ Lin had a belated birthday celebration for American deejay and record producer Steve Aoki on Instagram on Wednesday.

Lin, 39, posted a photo of himself with a colourful cake, which had an image of Aoki with his signature long hair and the words, "Happy Belated Birthday! Not Tonight (Tomorrow Sounds Good Steve Aoki Remix)", on it.

Not Tonight (Tomorrow Sounds Good Steve Aoki Remix) is an original collaboration track by the two of them. It was released on Nov 30, the day Aoki turned 43. The English-language track's music video has been viewed more than 700,000 times on YouTube so far.

Lin wrote: "Happy belated birthday @steveaoki. Kudos to our first TikTok live-streaming session together."

The two musicians had a TikTok live stream on Wednesday. Aoki seemed pleased by the gesture and replied to the post with a succinct "My brother".