BRITNEY SPEARS CELEBRATES NO. 1 SPOT WITH RACY POSTS: Singer Britney Spears, who released her first single in six years last Friday, celebrated the song going to No. 1 in multiple countries in a series of racy posts on Twitter over the weekend.

The 40-year-old made her musical comeback with Hold Me Closer, a collaboration with British music icon Elton John, 75. It is a club-dance remake of his 1971 hit Tiny Dancer and includes verses from his 1992 song The One.

In one of her video posts on Twitter, shot while she was in the bathtub, she put on a British accent and said: "Hello Sir Elton John, we are like No. 1 in 40 countries. I'm in the tub right now and I'm about to go have the best day ever and I hope you're well."

She followed up on that video with a nude photo of herself, with her lower body covered by a white sheet and her hands over her breasts.

A few hours later, she posted a clip of her taking off a white coat to reveal a red bikini underneath, with the caption: "Best day ever."

The clip racked up more than 4.1 million views in less than 24 hours, but she subsequently deleted it and uploaded a version with a different ending, which showed her rubbing off the smudges of her eye make-up. She later also deleted the bathtub clip.

John tweeted: "I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser. I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track, so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it. She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars, and I love her dearly."

Spears' pal, American socialite Paris Hilton, also showed her support by posting a clip on Instagram.

In it, Hilton, 41, is seen dancing to the song around a pink sports car while dressed in a matching pink tracksuit, sunglasses and sneakers.

In her caption, she referred to Spears as her "sis" and said: "The Queen is officially back."

This is Spears' first release since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November.