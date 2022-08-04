'BEST SUNDAY OF MY LIFE': Taiwanese actor Yo Yang and Melinda Wang, who married two years ago, have finally held their wedding reception after a long delay caused by the pandemic.

Yang, 39, announced in May 2020 that he was marrying Wang, who is seven years his junior and whom he had been dating for more than three years. He added that the beauty entrepreneur was three months pregnant.

The couple registered their marriage in September 2020. Their daughter, nicknamed Anah, was born in December that same year.

On Sunday, the pair held a star-studded wedding at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Taipei.

Wang first posted a photo of herself and Yang in their wedding finery (above) on social media with the caption: "Best Sunday of my life."

On Tuesday, she put up more photos with the caption: "McDonald's by the staircase is a must."

Yang posted several photos on Tuesday, including one of them doing the march-in at the wedding. He wrote: "My favourite moments of the night."

He also uploaded photos of the after-party, adding: "It was a great, great night."

More than 50 celebrities turned up at the dinner, which had 45 tables, according to Taiwanese media.

Among the guests were actresses Ruby Lin and Cheryl Yang, Yo Yang's co-stars in the Netflix series Light The Night (2021 to 2022); actress Gwei Lun-mei, who acted with Yang in the dark romantic comedy A Leg (2020); and actors Shawn Yue, Joseph Chang and Chen Bo-lin.

Celebrity couple Hsiu Chieh-kai and Alyssa Chia, actor Chang Chen and actress Ivy Chen also attended.

Yang said he and Wang may try for a second child after the wedding.