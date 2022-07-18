BABY ONE MORE TIME, A CAPELLA NOW: Singer Britney Spears has given a fresh twist to her 1998 debut single, Baby One More Time.

Last Friday, she serenaded her 42 million followers on Instagram with an a cappella version of the hit song which had catapulted the then 16-year old to international fame.

"This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes," she wrote in the caption. "I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time... maybe too long... and here's me playing at my house with a different version of Baby."

The haunting acoustic version, performed before a mirror in a dimly lit room, was greeted ecstatically by the 40-year-old's fans, who left comments praising her unique vocals and hailing her as their "queen". They also urged her to record and release the song, which is one of the best-selling singles of all time, with more than 10 million copies sold.

In her caption, Spears said she had campaigned for years to release an updated version of the song, but was allegedly thwarted as she had little control over her career during her 13-year conservatorship.

Last Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny, the Los Angeles justice who overturned the conservatorship last year, ruled that Britney's father Jamie Spears must be deposed as part of an investigation into his role as the conservator of her estate.