JJ LIN TO HOLD FIRST WORLD TOUR IN THREE YEARS: Home-grown singer JJ Lin has whetted fans' appetite with a poster of his upcoming concert tour, which he released on social media on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old wrote: "It's official. We have a world tour to announce. Here's a first look at the JJ Lin World Tour concert poster."

He referred to the likely stops on his tour when he wrote: "Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, North America, Europe and Australia. Are you ready?"

He added that more details will be released soon.

Some of Lin's fans in China reacted to the news with both joy and sadness as they noted that China was not on the list, possibly due to the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Lin dropped hints about his tour in May when he released a poster with the words, "JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour 2022 coming soon", without further elaboration.

He made his debut in 2003 with the studio album Music Voyager and has since launched 13 more. His 14th and latest record, Drifter • Like You Do, was released in October 2020.

His last major in-person gig here was the Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour show at Singapore's National Stadium in December 2019.

He held the Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert in July last year and two After The Rain charity live specials at Marina Bay Sands in November last year.