WELCOME TO MY HOME: Hong Kong actress Carina Lau has given her fans a rare look at her mansion in her photos on social media. On Sunday, the 56-year-old posted a selfie of herself at home and three photos of the interior. She wrote: "Happy Sunday" and included the sun emoji.

Fans marvelled at the grandeur of her abode. Two photos showed her courtyard with plants and a fish pond.

Lau, who played empress Wu Zetian in the Detective Dee movie trilogy (2010 to 2018), showed a golden sculpture in the third picture.

As usual, there was no sign of her husband, actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, in the post.

But she did post a photo of him and wished him a happy birthday when he turned 60 on June 27.

Another celebrity's luxury home was in the news recently when retired actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia's house in Hong Kong caught fire last Friday. The Hong Kong media reported that more than 20 people, including her 18 domestic helpers and chauffeurs, were evacuated.

The mansion was said to have facilities such as a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and library. The fire was put out after eight hours. No one was injured in the fire.