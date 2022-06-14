LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Morton Cheung, son of Hong Kong celebrity couple Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen, may have inherited his parents’ artistic talents.

Last Friday, Yuen (with Morton), 50, posted on Weibo a video of her 15-year-old son performing Hong Kong rock band Beyond’s signature song Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies (1993) on an electric guitar.

Several fans took note of Morton’s skilful performance and suggested he could be a singer like his father Julian Cheung.

The 50-year-old actor-singer is known for songs such as A Modern Love Story (1991), Make Me Happy (1992) and Miss You Much (1993).

Actress Yuen, who is famous for movies such as C’est La Vie, Mon Cheri (1993) and He’s A Woman, She’s A Man (1994), used the hashtag #Commemorate WongKaKui’s60thBirthday in her post.

Wong was Beyond’s frontman who died aged 31 in 1993, after he fell off a 3m-high platform while filming a television game show in Japan.

His June 10 birthday has been marked on social media annually by several Hong Kong celebrities, including his former bandmates, guitarist Paul Wong (with Wong Ka Kui) and drummer Yip Sai Wing.

Bassist Steve Wong – the fourth member of Beyond – is the younger brother of Wong Ka Kui.

The Cantopop band, formed in 1983, were known for songs such as Grand Earth (1990), Glorious Years (1991) and Great Wall (1992). They continued as a trio after Wong Ka Kui’s death before disbanding officially in 2005, reportedly due to discord among the members.