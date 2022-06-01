HELLO, BABY: Singapore singer-actor Daren Tan is now the father of two children.

On Monday, the 39-year-old posted on social media a photo of himself with his wife, Malaysian doctor Nadia Lum, and their baby boy. He wrote: "Welcome and well done, Buddy. Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Mother and son are doing well."

Tan is the winner of the second season of singing reality show Project Superstar (2006 to 2007). He released his debut album Regardless in 2008 before taking a break for a few years.

He then ventured into acting. He was in coming-of-age movie That Girl In Pinafore (2013) and Channel 5 drama Mata Mata (2013 to 2015), as well as Channel 8 dramas House Of Fortune (2016) and The Queen (2016). More recently, he can be seen in multilingual hawker drama 128 Circle (2019 to 2022).

He was congratulated by several of his celebrity friends, including singer-actress Kelly Poon, the female champion of the first season of Project Superstar (2005); actress Priscelia Chan, his co-star in The Queen; and actor Chase Tan, his co-star in 128 Circle.

Daren Tan married Dr Lum in November 2017 and moved to Malaysia to be with her. Their daughter, Vera Mae Tan, was born in December 2018.