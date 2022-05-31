CRASH LANDING IN SINGAPORE: You may be able to come face to face with South Korean actor Hyun Bin soon.

The 39-year-old heart-throb will have a wax figure of him made by Madame Tussauds, known for its life-like sculptures of famous people. The news was announced in a video on Madame Tussauds Singapore’s Instagram account last Friday.

Referring to Hyun Bin’s role as a North Korean soldier in the hit series Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), the caption read: “Our beloved captain Oppa, Hyun Bin, is ‘crash-landing’ at Madame Tussauds.” It added that his wax figure will be touring Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong, but did not give further details.

The actor’s management agency, Vast Entertainment, also posted a photo of him posing with a fake eyeball.

Other South Korean actors who have been cast in wax include Lee Min-ho and Kim Soo-hyun.

Newly-weds Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, 40, have been under much scrutiny since their wedding in March. Actress Son’s social media post on Sunday sparked pregnancy rumours, as she wore a dress that seemed to hide a baby bump.

Her management agency, MSTeam Entertainment, issued a statement later that day denying the rumours, saying they were “absolutely not true”. It added: “If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you.”