AQUAMAN GETS SCANNED: Being a superhero is tough work, if a recent Instagram post by Jason Momoa is anything to go by.

On Monday, the Aquaman (2018) star shared a snap of himself getting an MRI, drawing concerned comments from friends and fans.

"You got to break some eggs to make an omelette," wrote the 42-year-old actor.

He did not explain why he was getting an MRI scan.

Among the famous names who left comments was Wonder Woman (2017) star Gal Gadot, who wrote, "Oh no", appended with a heart emoji.

Entertainment outlet People Magazine later reported that the scan was simply a precaution.

In March, the Hawaiian-born actor revealed that he had undergone hernia surgery one day before the Oscars on March 27.

"Throwing bodies around... getting old," he joked during the red carpet interview where he sprung this surprising tidbit.

His romantic life has also been in the news lately.

Last week, the Internet lit up with rumours that he was dating Baby Driver (2017) actress Eiza Gonzalez - some five months after he and his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, announced their separation.

He has also been dragged into the high-profile defamation suit that his Aquaman co-star Amber Heard, 36, is embroiled in.

During the trial, Mr Walter Hamada, the studio executive who oversees DC Comics-based films at Warner Brothers, testified that there had been discussions about recasting Heard in the Aquaman sequel due to a perceived lack of "natural chemistry" between her and Momoa.

"There was a concern that... we (might) be better off recasting, finding someone who had better, more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward in that way," said Mr Hamada. The sequel, titled Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, is expected to land in March.