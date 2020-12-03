HAPPY DAYS IN SCHOOL: The Shanghai Theatre Academy, which has produced several well-known actors in China, turned 75 on Tuesday.

Many of its famous alumni wished their alma mater a happy anniversary by posting on social media photos of themselves when they were studying in the public university, which is dedicated to the dramatic arts.

Chinese actress Li Bingbing (top left), from the class of 1993, posted two photos of herself, one in front of a wall with the school's name (top right) and the other of her in a garden with a building model.

The 47-year-old, who has acted in movies such as The Message (2009), Detective Dee And The Mystery Of The Phantom Flame (2010) and Hollywood movie The Meg (2018), wrote: "I am proud to be an alumnus of the Shanghai Theatre Academy."

Former Chinese actor Ren Quan (below left), who was from the same batch as Li, is equally proud to have graduated from the university.

The 47-year-old, who is a businessman, posted a photo of himself in a graduation gown (below right). He wrote: "Once a member of the academy, always a member of the academy."

For Chinese celebrity couple Lu Yi and Bao Lei, from the class of 1995, their time at the university was probably sweet as well. They fell in love at the university and married in 2006. They have two daughters.

Lu, 44, who is most famous for playing Chinese strategist Zhuge Liang in the television series Three Kingdoms (2010), posted a photo that he and his wife took during their university days.

Other alumni of the academy include entertainers Tong Dawei, Feng Shaofeng, Xu Zheng, Hu Ge and Ma Yili.