JENNIE AND V IN A CAR IN JEJU?:Are Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V an item? Photos showing two people who resemble the duo visiting South Korea's Jeju Island have spread on social media, leading netizens to debate their veracity. The photos show the side views of a man and a woman (above), both wearing sunglasses, in the front seats of a car. The photos look to have originated from the Instagram account dailyfashion-news. The Korean-language blog, which comments on fashion in popular culture, appeared to have posted the photos as Instagram stories, which disappear after 24 hours. But the photos live on in social media, where netizens continue to share and re-post them, and debate their authenticity. Some netizens said the photos could have been edited from a picture of 26-year-old V with his BTS bandmate, J-Hope. But one Twitter user echoed the sentiments of many when he wrote: "People who said 'it's edited' are FOOLING themselves. These (pictures) couldn't look more real. You're in denial. Stop saying (the picture) is fake and be supportive instead. It's 2022, who cares if idols date." Others suggested it was a ploy to divert attention from the recent bullying scandal involving Kim Garam of K-pop girl group Le Sserafim. According to Korean entertainment news outlet Soompi, Jennie's agency, YG Entertainment, had no comment. "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share." This is not the first time V and Jennie, 26, are suspected to be dating. In December, sharp-eyed netizens noticed that V had followed Jennie on his newly created Instagram account. Even though he unfollowed her quickly, fans spammed Jennie's Instagram account, leaving angry comments such as "Leave V alone".