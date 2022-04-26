On social media

GIGI HADID’S BIRTHDAY BASH: American supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday last Saturday with a raft of celebrity family and friends, including actress Blake Lively and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski.

Fashion magazine Vogue reported that the birthday party at a private social club in New York City was “like a mini fashion show”. An Instagram post by Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid shows Gigi in a revealing white lace number that included a corset top, long overcoat and matching trousers from luxury brand Dion Lee.

Paparazzi snaps show Lively in a short, form-fitting purple mini-dress, while Ratajkowski was seen in a vibrant red dress with cut-outs and a bright blue insert.

Mr Mohamed Hadid, a real-estate developer of Palestinian descent, also made multiple social media posts to celebrate the occasion.

One was an undated shot of him with Gigi as a toddler, while another featured baby Gigi with his oldest daughter, Alana, now 36.

The 73-year-old has four other children, including Bella, 25, who also shared childhood photos of Gigi in her own birthday tribute post.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, Bella wrote: “You teach me something new every day, and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister.”

She added jokingly: “Thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of you.”

The photo gallery accompanying the touching note spans the decades – from a shot of Gigi holding a newborn Bella to more recent behind-the-scenes pictures of the sisters during various modelling jobs.

 

 

