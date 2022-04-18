DJ KOO BACK IN THE HOUSE: South Korean musician DJ Koo has performed in public for the first time since his surprise marriage to Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu last month.

Koo, whose real name is Koo Jun-yup, DJ-ed at the Ai Nightclub in Taipei last Saturday morning.

Koo, who is part of K-pop duo Clon with Kang Won-rae, first played their hit, Bing Bing Bing, to set the mood. He also played Barbie Girl by Danish dance-pop group Aqua in a possible reference to his wife, who was absent as she had to take care of her two kids from her first marriage.

But Hsu's sister, television host Dee Hsu, and her husband Mike Hsu turned up to lend their support.

Dee Hsu, 43, also appeared on stage with Koo during his show, performing part of her new song Nine-Nine Multiplication Table.

He posted the photos of his performance on social media early yesterday, writing in English: "Thank you for coming yesterday."

Barbie Hsu, 45, and Koo, 52, announced their surprise marriage on social media on March 8.

They reportedly dated in secret for a year before breaking up in 1999, and did not see each other again until they reconnected after Hsu's divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, 40, in November last year.

Hsu and Koo first registered their marriage in South Korea in February before Koo came to Taiwan last month.

He is scheduled to fly to New York for work in the middle of next month.