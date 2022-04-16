IS IT A GIRL?: Taiwanese singer Jay Chou's wife, Hannah Quinlivan, has sparked speculation about the gender of her unborn child after she posted a photo of pink baby clothes.

In a post shared on Instagram Stories, the Taiwanese-Australian actress-model showed the photo and wrote in the caption in a mix of English and Chinese: "I'm so ready for confinement."

While the couple - whose son Romeo is four and daughter Hathaway is six - have not revealed the gender of their third child, a relative had previously said to the press it was indeed a girl.

Chou, 43, and Quinlivan, 28, have been married since 2014 and frequently share about their family life on their respective Instagram accounts. However, they are protective of their children's privacy and have never shown their faces on social media.

With the baby arriving soon, Chou has been under even greater scrutiny, especially after he had a health scare last Thursday.

In an Instagram post, he had shared a photo of his arm on an intravenous drip and wrote he might have a heart problem or had a panic attack. Since then, however, he has been posting regularly on social media and was even seen dining with his friend, actor Shawn Yue, together with their wives.

His management company also released a statement saying he had received an injection after experiencing breathing difficulties and was now fine.