LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Local television presenter Diana Ser has posted new photos of her children on social media, with netizens commenting that her son, Jake, looks like a carbon copy of her husband, actor-turned-bank executive James Lye.

Last Saturday, Ser posted photos of herself with Jake, 15, and her two daughters Christy, 13, and Jaymee, 10.

She wrote: "I love them so much."

Many fans wrote in the comment section that Jake strongly resembles Lye, who is best known for playing Inspector Mike Chin in the police procedural television series Triple Nine (1995 to 1999) and the titular superhero role in VR Man (1998).

A netizen commented: "I thought it was James Lye beside you. Father and son look alike."

Actor Ben Yeo wrote: "Your son looks so like your husband."

Another netizen noticed that Ser's son was taller than her, writing: "I see you have to 'look up' to all of them very soon."

Ser, 49, married Lye, 52, in 2004 after a nine-year courtship.