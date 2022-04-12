HAIR FLAIR: K-pop star Jennie of mega girl band Blackpink has unveiled a bold new hairstyle.

The 26-year-old South Korean singer revealed her fiery new look with a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday, accompanied by the caption: “Don’t talk to me or my new hair.”

In the photos, Jennie’s freshly coloured auburn locks stand in contrast against a small garden scene, including some bright orange flowers.

Jennie, whose full name is Jennie Kim, is also seen showing off a crop top and jeans by Calvin Klein – a brand she has modelled for since May last year.

In two posts on her Instagram stories, she hinted at the inspiration for her new look – Ukraine-born American model-actress Milla Jovovich in the science-fiction film The Fifth Element (1997). In the beloved cult classic, Jovovich sports an iconic carrot-orange bob.

Fans were effusive in their praise for Jennie’s new hair, with many speculating that a Blackpink comeback was imminent.

One netizen declared: “Blackpink comeback is near, no way Jennie will dye her hair for nothing.”

Others jokingly compared her to other famous redheads, including cartoon characters such as teen spy Kim Possible and one of the Powerpuff Girls, Blossom.