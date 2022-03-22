COLOURFUL CELEBRATION WITH CHOPRA, JONAS: Some two months after welcoming their first child, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi in Los Angeles.

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, fell on last Friday this year. It marks the arrival of spring and has become known as a celebration in which people douse themselves and their friends and family in a riot of coloured powders.

Chopra, 39, shared photos and a video on Instagram last Saturday, showing herself and Jonas, 29, covered in various hues.

The video showed Chopra giving Jonas a kiss before rubbing their faces together.

Another picture showed the actress, still covered in the coloured powder, lounging by a pool against a picturesque backdrop of mountains and trees in Los Angeles.

“To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desis do,” wrote the Baywatch (2017) and Quantico (2015 to 2018) actress.

In a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, she had told the talk-show host that not being in India to celebrate the festival had made her homesick.

Jonas shared his own video last Saturday, summing up the couple’s celebrations, showing them and their guests pelting one another with powder.

“Holi was lit,” he wrote in the Instagram post.

The couple, who married in December 2018, have kept a low profile since welcoming their child via surrogate in January.

American media outlet Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this month that they are enjoying family time with their baby. It quoted an unnamed source as saying: “Priyanka and Nick love being new parents and have been spending a lot of downtime at home. The two have wanted children for a while and (are) so happy it finally happened.”