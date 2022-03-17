WHO'S READY FOR A SIBLING?: Author Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting her second child with actor Chris Pratt, shared the cute way that their one-year-old daughter is preparing for her new sibling.

Schwarzenegger, 32, posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, showing two dolls in diapers.

"The latest toddler treats I find around the house... all her babies and (plush toys) are wearing diapers and band-aids. Mama's girl is nesting," wrote Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of The Terminator (1984) actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She added that one of the dolls had been bought when she was born in 1989.

Katherine Schwarzenegger married Pratt, star of films such as The Lego Movie (2014) and Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014), in June 2019 after dating for a year. They welcomed daughter Lyla Maria in August 2020.

In a comment on his wife's post, the 42-year-old joked that the vintage doll could be haunted: "If you find a turd in one of those diapers, call Ghost Hunters immediately."

The couple have yet to reveal the baby's gender or due date.

In an interview with television host Jimmy Kimmel, Arnold Schwarzenegger he has been kept in the dark as well because he is a blabbermouth. "I do blow it a lot of times because I can't shut my mouth," he said.

But the 74-year-old noted that the couple may not know either.

"I remember that my (ex-wife Maria) never wanted to know (during her pregnancies). It was always a guessing game. Because Katherine is a lot like Maria, I think that she probably would go in the same direction and not want to know.

"That's just a guess. (But) also, she cannot trust me," he added with a laugh.