CORONAVIRUS-STRICKEN SHEILA SIM WORRIES ABOUT DAUGHTER: Model-actress Sheila Sim is the latest local celebrity to test positive for Covid-19. "Tested C+. Husband is currently in Switz(erland)," she wrote in an Instagram Stories post at about 12.30pm yesterday. "Trying to find ways to self-isolate. I hope Layla will be okay." Sim, 37, is married to bank executive Deon Woo, 41, and the couple welcomed their first child, Layla, in 2020. When contacted by The Straits Times yesterday, Sim, through her manager, said she is overwhelmed and declined to comment further. The actress has starred in local television series such as Live Your Dreams (2021), a drama about the formation of a girl group; dialect series How Are You? (2020); and legal drama Daybreak (2019). Other local celebrities who were down with Covid-19 recently include actor Nat Ho, singer-songwriter Roy Li, actress Mei Xin, singer Jocie Guo as well as actress Rui En.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 08, 2022, with the headline On social media.

