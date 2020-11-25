CELEBRATING 73 WITH OLD AND RECENT PHOTOS: Hong Kong veteran actor Shek Sau turned 73 last Saturday and was happy to let fans see how well he has aged. On Sunday, Shek, whose real name is Bill Chan, posted nine photos of himself (above) - from the time he was a child actor to the present.

He wrote: "Celebrating my 73rd birthday with my most beloved ones at home. Wishing everyone happiness and good health." He held a simple birthday celebration with his son, actor Sam Chan, and daughter-in-law, former news anchor Camille Lam. They posted photos with him on social media, with Chan calling him his "rock star dad" and Lam calling him a "superstar to... our Chan family".

Shek kicked off his acting career in 1958, when he acted in the movie The Prince's Romantic Affairs, which starred famous names such as Cheung Ying and Leung Sing Bor. He is known mainly for playing supporting roles, acting recently in TVB serials such as Fist Fight (2018), The Defected (2019) and Al Cappuccino (2020).