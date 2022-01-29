FANN WONG, RUBY LIN CELEBRATE BIRTHDAYS: Actor Christopher Lee may be in Taiwan right now, but he has not forgotten the birthday of his wife, Singapore actress Fann Wong.

Fann, who has a seven-year-old son, Zed, with Lee, turned 51 on Thursday.

Lee, 50, posted a photo of himself and Fann on social media on Thursday. He wrote in Chinese: "Pretty wife, I wish you a happy birthday, a strong body and a great career. ZedZed and I will always love you and will never mess with you."

His post on Instagram has more than 5,000 likes from fans and celebrities such as television host Lee Teng as well as actresses Dawn Yeoh and Priscelia Chan.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Lee and his younger brother, actor Frederick Lee, will be staying in Taiwan during Chinese New Year due to filming commitments.

Sharing the same birthday as Fann is Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin, who turned 46. Lin recently starred as a mamasan in Netflix series Light The Night (2021 to 2022).

Her co-star, actress Cheryl Yang, posted on Facebook a video of a birthday celebration for Lin and wrote: "Happy birthday, my most beautiful and dearest Rose Mama. I wish you good health and may all your wishes come true."

Lin is seen holding a birthday cake in the video as she and Yang exchange a quick kiss on the lips. The video is believed to have been recorded on the set of Light The Night last year as Lin is seen in her mamasan get-up.

Their co-star, actor Yo Yang, posted a picture of Lin looking glum. He wrote: "Hey, smile on your birthday. Happy birthday, Rose Mama."

Lin's good friend, actress Shu Qi, posted a poster of the drama featuring Lin. She wrote: "Happy birthday, Rose Mama. Wishing you peace and joy, and may your wishes come true."