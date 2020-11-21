MARK LEE'S GOLDEN HORSE BUZZ: Home-grown comedian Mark Lee has been busy with activities related to Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards after completing his 14-day quarantine earlier this week.

The 52-year-old is nominated for Best Leading Actor for the film Number 1, in which he plays a retrenched civil engineer who ends up performing in a drag show.

Lee is in Taipei with his wife Catherine Ng, the movie's director Ong Kuo Sin and screenwriter-actor Jaspers Lai.

On Thursday, he posted on Instagram his nomination certificate from the executive committee of the Taipei Golden Horse Festival and wrote: "My priceless treasure. My achievement."

He told Taiwan's Apple Daily: "Only five such certificates of nomination are issued a year and you can't get them just by studying hard or making more money."

Lee also joked that he would ask director Jack Neo to give him at least a 50 per cent pay rise.

The actor is appearing in Neo's new movie The Diam Diam Era, a follow-up to the two-part nostalgia drama Long Long Time Ago (2016).

Lee, Ng, Ong and Lai also met director Lee Ang, who is the chairman of the film festival. The awards ceremony will be held today.