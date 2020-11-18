END OF QUARANTINE IN TAIWAN: Local actor Mark Lee celebrated his "release" after 14 days of quarantine in a Taiwan hotel by having breakfast with his wife Catherine Ng and two colleagues on Monday.

He wrote in Chinese on Instagram: "We are out. Our first breakfast reunion."

The group is in Taiwan ahead of the Golden Horse Awards on Saturday. Lee, 52, has been nominated for Best Leading Actor for the film Number 1, in which he plays a retrenched civil engineer who ends up performing in a drag show.

He had travelled to Taipei on Nov 1 with his wife, screenwriter-actor Jaspers Lai and the movie's director Ong Kuo Sin.

The four went for a final coronavirus test at a Taipei hospital on Monday before they moved to another hotel and embarked on activities linked to the Golden Horse Awards.

Lee also posted on social media videos of his activities during the quarantine, such as doing radio programmes and his skincare regimen. Several of his celebrity friends sent food to his hotel room during his quarantine, including Taiwanese comedian Nono, who appeared a few times in Lee's videos talking to him on the first floor of the hotel.

On Monday, Nono welcomed Lee post-quarantine with a lion dance, to wish Lee success at the Golden Horse Awards.

Nono first performed the dance himself before handing the lion head to professionals.