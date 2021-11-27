HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Hong Kong actress Michele Reis usually marks her wedding anniversary on social media with current photos of her husband, tycoon Julian Hui.

However, this year, the 51-year-old actress posted a wedding photo taken in 2008 with Mr Hui, now 59, and their parents.

Reis wrote: “Happy 13th Anniversary. Love and treasure those who have given you the most precious moments.”

The actress of movies such as The Wicked City (1992) and Flowers Of Shanghai (1998) included hashtags such as #mybestie and #mypartnerincrime.

Reis, who is of Portuguese-Chinese parentage, was the winner of the Miss Hong Kong Pageant and the inaugural Miss Chinese International Pageant in 1988.

She tied the knot with Mr Hui on Nov 23, 2008, and they have a 10-year-old son, Jayden Max.

Meanwhile, Singapore director Jack Neo also posted his old wedding photos on social media as the 61-year-old celebrated his 31st wedding anniversary with his wife Irene Kng on Thursday.

The director famous for the Ah Boys To Men film series (2012 to 2017) wrote on social media: “Today is our anniversary. I am grateful to my wife for accompanying me for 31 years and thanks to everyone for the blessings.”

Madam Kng also posted old wedding photos on Instagram. She wrote: “Happy 31st anniversary. May our marriage be blessed with love, joy & companionship for all the years of our lives.”

The couple have four children – daughter Ethel, 29, as well as sons Regent, 27, Ritz, 22, and Raffles, 17. Regent held his wedding dinner on Nov 8, while Ethel is married with two sons.