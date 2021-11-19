MICKEY HUANG'S WIFE CONFIRMS PREGNANCY: Taiwanese television host Mickey Huang and his wife, actress Summer Meng, are set to become parents more than a year after they registered their marriage.

On Tuesday night, Meng, 30, posted a video of an ultrasound scan. She wrote in Chinese: "Finally, I can share this news happily. I don't know if it is a boy or a girl who has been in my tummy for three months. The ultrasound video shows the little hand waving at us at two months."

The estimated due date is May 23 next year.

Meng, who has starred in television serials such as Love, Timeless (2017) and Single Ladies Senior (2018), said she has not had morning sickness so far.

What has been most difficult for her was feeling depressed due to the hormonal changes.

"The doctor kept reminding me that pregnancy is not a sickness and that I should try my best to maintain my normal life, so I am still very active," she wrote.

She then jokingly urged sponsors and television stations not to keep her husband too busy.

"I feel a bit lonely as he usually leaves home early and returns home late," she said.

"Can you let him go off early or look for me instead of him for the assignments? Hahaha."

Huang, 49, shared her post two minutes later.

He said it was a journalist from Taiwan's Apple Daily who had first noticed Meng's pregnancy, and apologised for skirting the issue previously.

Huang and Meng registered their marriage in March last year after dating for six years.

The couple had planned to hold their wedding banquet with a guest list of about 700 a month later, but they postponed it to May 16 this year due to the pandemic.

They downsized the celebration to one with only four tables for the families, but that plan was also dashed due to Taiwan's worsening pandemic in May.