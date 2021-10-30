DOUYIN DEBUT: Popular Hong Kong actor Lawrence Ng has joined Douyin and he seems to have the support of half the Hong Kong entertainment industry.

Ng, who has focused his career on China in recent years, announced on his Weibo account last Saturday that he had set up an account on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

In less than a week, more than 25 artistes showed their support by urging fans to follow him.

They included actors Kenneth Ma, Michael Miu, Julian Cheung and Michael Tse, actresses Ada Choi and Charmaine Sheh, as well as Malaysian singer Eric Moo and Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin.

Ng even managed to get actor Nick Cheung to promote his account by performing a magic trick.

Ng, 57, played the protagonist Zhang Wuji in TVB’s adaptation of late writer Louis Cha’s martial arts novel, The Heaven Sword And Dragon Sabre, in 2000. He posted a clip on Douyin of him revisiting the role by showing off the character’s signature martial arts skill, “Universal Grand Shift”.

In a separate video, Ng revisited another of his iconic roles, Dr Paul Ching from the medical drama trilogy Healing Hands (1998 to 2005).