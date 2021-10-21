QUESTIONS OVER 'MISSING' WIFE: Where is your wife? That was the question on the minds of some netizens when Hong Kong actor Vincent Wong posted a rare photo with his daughter on social media.

Wong, 38, has seldom talked about his family in public and hardly posts photos of his family on social media.

However, on Monday, he shared a photo he took with his nine-year-old daughter, nicknamed QQ, at Hong Kong Disneyland, with the caption: "Good day to park."

In the photo, Wong wore dark glasses and a cap, while QQ was seen flashing a "V" sign and sporting a Minnie Mouse headband. Wong covered her eyes in the photo with a dark-glasses emoji, likely to protect her privacy.

While many fans praised him for spending quality time with his daughter, others wondered why his wife was not with them.

Wong has been married to actress Yoyo Chen, 40, since 2011, but they have been dogged in recent years by rumours that their marriage is on the rocks due to their lack of interactions in public.

At the TVB Anniversary Awards in January this year, Chen was expressionless when her husband was crowned Best Actor for his role as a blind lawyer in the legal drama Legal Mavericks 2020.

She later told the Hong Kong media that she was "distracted" during his acceptance speech.

Wong was also nowhere to be seen when Chen posted photos and a video of their daughter's birthday celebration in April and her birthday celebration in August.

On both occasions, Wong neither liked nor commented on the posts.

There might be an explanation for Chen's absence at the family outing, as she was on Monday promoting a new television serial, the Chinese title of which can be translated as A Good Man.

However, she added intrigue to the episode when she said on stage that she has seldom met good men. She clarified later that she was merely reading from the script and said she has met many good men in real life.