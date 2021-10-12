On social media

BADMINTON BANTER: A social media post by home-grown singer JJ Lin led to friendly banter between him and some of his celebrity pals.

Last Saturday, the Taiwan-based singer, who is back in Singapore, posted a photo with his father.

He wrote: "Badminton bros. I played badminton with my dad every Friday when I was five years old. Now that I have grown up, I still play badminton with my dad on Friday."

Lin, 40, also posted a video of himself in action at the OCBC Arena at Singapore Sports Hub.

His good friend, singer Hong Junyang, commented with a pleading-face emoji.

Actor Shaun Chen chipped in: "Bro, let's invite @jjlin and uncle to play next time."

Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei then responded to Chen: "You beat me first before playing with @jjlin."

To this, Chen replied: "Wow, bro... It's impossible to beat you."

Lin then suggested to Lee: "You teach me to play, while I teach you to sing?"

Lin was recently nominated for Best Male Singer (Mandarin) for his album Drifter • Like You Do at this year's Golden Melody Awards in August, but lost to Taiwanese rapper Soft Lipa.

