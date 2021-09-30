A DATE TO REMEMBER: Actress Myolie Wu, who had been filming in China for four months, celebrated being back home in Hong Kong by going on a date with her businessman husband, Mr Philip Lee.

The couple even returned to the location of their first date, Victoria Harbour.

Her husband posted a photo of their outing on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote: "My Queen is back. And why not pak tor (Cantonese for 'go on a date') at the location of our first date around seven years ago?"

Wu, 41, who gave birth to their third son in April, commented with heart and kissing emojis.

Mr Lee had come under fire last month after posting photos of himself playing with their three young sons while his wife was working hard in China, both before and shortly after giving birth. They have been married since 2015.

However, both of them hit back on social media at talk that he was a "kept man", clarifying that he runs several successful businesses, including a bar.

Wu defended her husband, saying: "The reason he spends more time with the kids is because he knows I have been working in China and has decided to be with them more."

The actress, who is known for roles in TVB dramas such as Triumph In The Skies (2003) and To Grow With Love (2006), added: "Not everything is about money. I am lucky enough to be given opportunities to prove myself and to chase my dreams. Working is a privilege. We should all support and respect women and men who work hard in any industry."