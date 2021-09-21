IT'S RAINING CATS AND DOGS ON INSTAGRAM: Blackpink's Lisa has started an Instagram dedicated to her furry family of five cats - Leo, Luca, Lily, Louis and Lego - and one dog, Love. Known as the L family, the adorable furballs can be found at @lalala_lfamily, where there is currently just one post, mostly starring Louis.

While Lisa, 24, has posted photos of her pets on her own social media account in the past, they now have their own following.

Within 18 hours of the first post on Sunday, the L family had close to 750,000 followers.

In other Lisa news, her solo debut Lalisa, released on Sept 10, has caught the attention of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Lisa, who was born in Buriram, Thailand, featured Thai traditional music, costume and design elements in Lalisa's music video.

Thai government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said: "General Prayut admires the success of Thai artistes including individuals whose works reflect their dedication and determination to inspire many Thais in creative industries in arts, music and films."

Meanwhile, actor Justin Theroux, 50, started an Instagram account for his beloved pooch Kuma (@kumatheroux) to help spread the word about pit bulls, which have an undeserved reputation for being vicious and unpredictable.

He adopted Kuma, a pit bull mix, in 2018 after she was rescued in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane and taken to a high-kill shelter.

In June, on her Gotcha Day - the day she was adopted - the proud dog dad posted a tribute to her as well as those who rescued her. He added: "And an extra special thanks to all who work in animal rescue (usually very quietly) who make Kuma's story possible for thousands of other animals every day. You are my heroes."