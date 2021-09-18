AMUSED BY MET GALA MEMES: Reality television star Kim Kardashian has seen the memes spawned from her all-black, all-covered-up outfit (above) for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday and she appears to be amused.

One of the most viral memes was a shot of the moment when model Kendall Jenner first spotted her sister in the full-on Balenciaga ensemble on the red carpet.

Jenner, 25, appeared perplexed as Kardashian, 40, stood in front of her with her arms held open.

The meme caption has Jenner saying, “Kim, is that you?”, followed by Kardashian responding: “Oh my god, Kendall? I can’t see you.”

Kardashian explained in her Instagram Stories on Thursday that the meme was pretty close to the truth.

“Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was, but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress.” She added a sobbing emoji.

Other memes circulating on social media included comparisons to a flying Dementor from the Harry Potter movies (2001 to 2011), dark spirit No-Face from animated movie Spirited Away (2001) and even a female bathroom symbol.